John O’Shea is well known for his time at Sunderland, Manchester United and the Republic of Ireland national team.

The versatile defender was a defensive stalwart in his playing days and now coaches at Championship side Reading.

He was born in Waterford and played for their youth team when growing up.

O’Shea was then signed by Manchester United in 1998 and had loan spells at Bournemouth and Belgian side Royal Antwerp before breaking into Sir Alex Ferguson’s side in the 2002/03 season.

He went on to play an impressive 394 games for the Red Devils before moving to Sunderland in 2011.

The Irishman was quick to become a favourite on Wearside with his valiant defensive performances and spent seven years there.

O’Shea played a key role in a few of the Black Cats’ dramatic survival campaigns in the Premier League.

