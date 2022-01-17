Nathan Ellington played a key role in Wigan Athletic’s meteoric rise to the Premier League.

He spent his youth days at non-league sides Tooting & Mitcham United and Walsham & Heresham before first landing a move to the Football League with Bristol Rovers.

Wigan then swooped to sign him in 2002 for a club record fee and he quickly became a popular figure with the North-West club.

He became the Championship’s top scorer in the 2004/05 season which helped the Latics gain a shock promotion to the top flight.

However, they lost him soon after to West Bromwich Albion which at the time was a huge blow.

Ellington went on to enjoy a successful career at the likes of Watford, Derby County, Preston North End, Ipswich Town, Crewe Alexandra and Southport.

How much do you know about his time at Wigan?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!