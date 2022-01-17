Preston North End midfielder Adam O’Reilly is set to join St. Patrick’s Athletic, as per the Lancashire Post.

O’Reilly, 20, is from Cork and has played for Republic of Ireland at both Under-17 and Under-19 levels.

He moved to England from Ringmahon back in 2017 and has since been a regular for Preston’s youth sides.

The youngster his first non-league loan to Hyde United in 2019 and has since returned to non-league with spells at Stalybridge and Bamber Bridge.

He then made a return to his home country in the last January transfer window with Waterford and impressed with them, scoring three goals in 16 games.

Lack of game time at Preston

O’Reilly is yet to feature for Preston this season and going back to a league he knows well will enable him to get plenty of game time under his belt.

The Lancashire Post’s report also states that the Lilywhites were looking at potential destinations for him in League One or Two but there was little interest.

Current situation at Deepdale

Preston have enjoyed a resurgence under new boss Ryan Lowe and are currently 15th in the Championship table after a tough start to the season under ex-boss Frankie McAvoy.

Getting O’Reilly off the books will free up some space in their squad and it would suit both parties involved.

St. Pats came 2nd in the League Of Ireland in 2021 and have already swooped into the Football League this month to land striker Eoin Doyle from Bolton Wanderers.