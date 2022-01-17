Wigan Athletic are in for a busy week on and off the pitch as they catch up on postponed matches and try to seal the deal for potential signings.

Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a successful past week with a 2-1 win away at Doncaster Rovers and the signings of Josh Magennis and Graeme Shinnie. Leam Richardson’s side will definitely be hoping the week ahead can be similar.

Potential signings?

The Latics have been linked with a move for Cambridge United left-back Jack Iredale, whilst Millwall striker Matt Smith has also been mentioned.

Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater is said to be on their radar after helping Hull City win the League One title along with Magennis last term.

They have also been credited with an interest in Bohemians defender Andrew Lyons, along with the likes of Shrewsbury Town and Plymouth Argyle.

Morecambe and Gillingham tests

Wigan will get one of their games in-hand out of the way on Tuesday evening as they travel to Morecambe. The Shrimps sit in the relegation zone but have caused problems for teams when they’ve travelled to the Mazuma Stadium.

The ‘Tics will see the in-form Cole Stockton as a threat as he will look to regain his place at the top of the goal scoring chart.

Latics then face Gillingham at the DW Stadium on Saturday who are another side who currently sit in the relegation zone. Gillingham are currently winless in 14 matches and are managerless following the recent sacking of Steve Evans.