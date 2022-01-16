Darling, 22, has been a mainstay in MK Dons’ side this season but was left out as they defeated Portsmouth on Saturday.

His absence from the squad caused some nerves among supporters amid the ongoing links with a move to Swansea City, but Manning has now moved to shed light on the reasons behind the centre-back’s omission.

As quoted by the MK Citizen, Manning revealed that Darling is struggling with both a rib injury and a hamstring injury.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s injured, hence us having six on the bench.

“He trained with us yesterday, but he hurt his rib against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday. He felt his hamstring after training but the painkillers he was on masked it.