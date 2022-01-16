Liam Manning reveals MK Dons defender Harry Darling’s absence from Portsmouth win was due to injury
MK Dons boss Liam Manning has revealed defender Harry Darling missed Saturday’s win over Portsmouth due to injuries.
Darling, 22, has been a mainstay in MK Dons’ side this season but was left out as they defeated Portsmouth on Saturday.
His absence from the squad caused some nerves among supporters amid the ongoing links with a move to Swansea City, but Manning has now moved to shed light on the reasons behind the centre-back’s omission.
As quoted by the MK Citizen, Manning revealed that Darling is struggling with both a rib injury and a hamstring injury.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“He’s injured, hence us having six on the bench.
“He trained with us yesterday, but he hurt his rib against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday. He felt his hamstring after training but the painkillers he was on masked it.
“He’s got a sore hamstring, he’s feeling it now but he was in the dressing room with us celebrating, so he’s all in.”
Another impressive win…
Although they were without Darling, Manning’s men were able to secure another important win in their bid to push for promotion.
A win over Portsmouth is no mean feat either, especially given the run of form Danny Cowley’s side have been on recently. The result condemned Pompey to their first League One loss since October 19th while extending MK Dons’ undefeated run to five league games.
The win puts MK three points clear of Oxford United who sit just outside the play-off spots as sees them close the gap to the automatic promotion places. Both Wigan Athletic (four) and Rotherham United (one) hold games in hand in the club, but Manning’s side are only five points away from the top two.
After Darling sat out against Portsmouth, it will be hoped that he can return to action sooner rather than later with Doncaster Rovers up next.