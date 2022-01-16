Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale says they are working hard to bring in some players, as per the club’s official website.

Rochdale are hoping for some good news on the transfer front over the next couple of days.

The North-West club were beaten 2-0 away at Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park yesterday after Charlie Jolley’s first-half brace.

They are now 18th in the League Two table and are eight points above the relegation zone.

‘Hopefully’…

Stockdale has said: “I’m working ever so hard to get a couple more in to help us, and hopefully we’ll have some good news on that over the next two or three days.”

Business so far for Rochdale

Rochdale have so far managed to sign Portsmouth’s Paul Downing on loan in this transfer window and he made his debut for his new club yesterday. The experienced defender seems to have impressed his manager: “I was really impressed with him. Paul looks like a proper player so that was good.”

The Dale have lost key duo Jake Beesley to Blackpool and Aaron Morley to Bolton Wanderers so have some gaps to plug in their squad now.

Who has been linked?

Stockdale’s side are said to be keen on a permanent deal for Mansfield Town loanee Corey O’Keeffe. He has been a regular on loan at Spotland this season and is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Rochdale have also been linked with a loan move for Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell. The young Scotsman has played 72 times for the Dons so far in his career.

Next up for the fourth tier outfit is a home clash against Bradford City next weekend, followed by a trip to Boundary Park to face Oldham Athletic.