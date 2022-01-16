Hull City have been beaten 2-0 at home to Stoke City this afternoon.

Hull City have now lost three league games on the spin and are nervously looking over their shoulder towards the relegation zone.

The Tigers had a couple of chances of their own in the game but lacked that cutting edge.

Grant McCann’s side fell behind in the first-half to a Jacob Brown header before their former player Tom Ince doubled the visitors’ lead in the second-half.

It was a fairly comfortable match in the end for the Potters and they will feel it could have been more with D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker all going close to finding a third.

Hull lacked the spirit and creativity they had in their last home game against Everton in the FA Cup and need to pick themselves up for when they play Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are in the process of being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali but the deal is taking longer than expected.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to today’s defeat:

No positives from that other than it's over. Poor performances all over the pitch. We need this takeover signed off and new signings ASAP #hcafc — Luke Walker (@LukeWalk567) January 16, 2022

Terrible game, total opposite of the way they played against Everton. #hcafc — Vee (@vic_amber) January 16, 2022

No passion, no fight, no effort. It’s time for a big change at this club and it needs to happen fast. Can only see it getting worse with Blackburn to come on Wednesday night. #hcafc — Liam (@lancslamppost) January 16, 2022

That was poor #hcafc — Tyler Moffat (@TylerMoffat19) January 16, 2022