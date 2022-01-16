Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has remained tight-lipped on rumours linking Millwall man Jed Wallace with a move to the City Ground.

Wallace, 27, has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this winter and was absent from Millwall’s clash with the City Ground club on Saturday.

He sat out as the Lions fell to a 1-0 defeat, missing out after suffering a slight tear to his quad.

Following the game, Forest boss Cooper moved to address the rumours regarding Wallace’s situation.

As quoted by London News Online, the Nottingham Forest boss refused to comment on the rumours, insisting that he doesn’t “get involved in that part of the club”.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m not sure,” he said when asked for a comment.

“I don’t get involved in that part of the club, I’m the head coach.

“I just focus on the boys that turn up to the training ground everyday and particularly the ones that are fit and available to try and get the best out of them for the next game.”

What now for Wallace?

After missing out on Saturday’s tie through injury, Wallace will be hoping to make a return to action sooner rather than later.

It has been claimed by The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21, page 60) that the attacker is poised to undergo a medical with Nottingham Forest once he returns to full fitness.

If Wallace does make a move away once he’s fully fit, his last outing will have come in the Lions’ 2-1 loss to Peterborough United in early December. He provided the assist for Tom Bradshaw’s goal in the defeat, taking him to five goals and six assists in 22 games for Millwall across all competitions.

Other clubs have been linked with Wallace too. The Sun states Turkish outfit Besiktas and Championship side Middlesbrough are also showing an interest.