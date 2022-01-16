Stoke City fans have delivered their verdict on D’Margio Wright-Phillips’ performances after his Championship debut against Hull City.

After starting for Stoke City in their 2-0 win over Leyton Orient in the FA Cup, Wright-Phillips was handed his Championship debut for the Potters’ clash with Hull City on Sunday.

He was involved in Michael O’Neill’s side’s first goal, collecting the ball before finding Tom Ince in the middle of the park, who picked out Sam Clucas on the left-hand side who swung in a cross for Jacob Brown to duly head home beyond Nathan Baxter.

Wright-Phillips was a threat throughout the game, showing no fear in taking on his man and carrying the ball forward.

He was brimming with confidence throughout and looked sharp before making way for new signing Lewis Baker with 20 minutes to go as the Potters secured a 2-0 win away from home. His efforts were rewarded too, being named man of the match.

20-year-old D'Margio Wright-Phillips is Man of the Match on his @SkyBetChamp debut 7⃣ dribbles – most in match

2⃣ shots

6⃣ duels won

3⃣ fouls won pic.twitter.com/rLmmiesuQi — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 16, 2022

Stoke City fans have been vocal in their support of the 20-year-old prodigy too, heaping praise on him.

Here’s what they had to say about his performance on Twitter…

Young Wright-Phillips take a bow son, really proving you belong in the 1st team. Brilliant today 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Brett Hughes (@BrettsAj) January 16, 2022

Been incredible that kid has. — David James Evans (@BajinaCanidang) January 16, 2022

Wright-Phillips gets motm for me. What a player. — lee dzierzkowski (@Lee180cosky) January 16, 2022

Wright-Phillips is a special player 🤌🏻🤌🏻 — Tarran Furber (@TFurber96) January 16, 2022

A debut to be proud of wright-Phillips! 👏🏻 — Thomas Cox (@Thomas_scfc1) January 16, 2022