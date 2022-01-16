Championship and League One clubs are showing an interest in Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga, it has emerged.

Tshimanga has been plying his trade in non-league football since leaving MK Dons in the summer of 2017.

The striker enjoyed prolific spells with Boston United and Oxford City before joining Boreham Wood, where he netted 38 goals in 84 games. His form earned him a move to Chesterfield last summer, where he has continued to star.

Now, as per the Edinburgh Evening News, clubs from the Championship and League One are taking notice.

The report states that Championship and League One sides are showing an interest in the 24-year-old hotshot, though no specific English sides are mentioned.

Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts are also linked, but it is said that they are yet to make contact over a potential deal for the Kinshasa-born star.

Tshimanga’s season so far

The striker’s goals have helped Chesterfield to 2nd place in the National League, also helping fire the club to the FA Cup 3rd Round, where they were ultimately knocked out by European champions Chelsea.

Across all competitions, Tshimanga has found the back of the net 21 times in 24 games this season.

He netted a brace in his most recent outing, opening the scoring shortly after the break before adding a second to seal a comfortable 4-1 win over Barnet on Saturday.

As per Transfermarkt, Tshimanga is contracted to Chesterfield until the summer of 2024 and the club will surely be keen to keep him on board as they look to make a return to the Football League.