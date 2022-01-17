Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants to make Sunderland starlet Dan Neil his next signing, as per Alan Nixon.

Neil, 20, has burst onto the scene this season and cemented his place in the Sunderland midfield.

His talismanic performances have lead the Black Cats to second place in the League One table, picking up nine goal contributions along the way.

The youngster’s excellence has now reportedly caught the attention of Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Subscribe to The 72’s brand new YouTube channel!

Key player

His maturity, energy and creativity has been crucial to Sunderland this term and they won’t want to lose him this winter to derail their promotion push.

Neil is a player who Sunderland will value highly having seen him rise up through their academy and Aston Villa’s links will come as no surprise to Lee Johnson.

He has made 33 appearances in all competitions already this term.

See here what the Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Villa’s links: