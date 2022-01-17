Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants to make Sunderland starlet Dan Neil his next signing, as per Alan Nixon.

Neil, 20, has burst onto the scene this season and cemented his place in the Sunderland midfield.

His talismanic performances have lead the Black Cats to second place in the League One table, picking up nine goal contributions along the way.

The youngster’s excellence has now reportedly caught the attention of Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Key player

His maturity, energy and creativity has been crucial to Sunderland this term and they won’t want to lose him this winter to derail their promotion push.

Neil is a player who Sunderland will value highly having seen him rise up through their academy and Aston Villa’s links will come as no surprise to Lee Johnson.

He has made 33 appearances in all competitions already this term.

See here what the Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Villa’s links:

Going nowhere — 🇨🇭CMRN🇫🇷 (@CXMRNN) January 16, 2022

Too good for Villa. Will go to one of the big clubs when he’s ready — Jon Place (@JonathanPlace1) January 16, 2022

The Stewart/Neil links are inevitable at this stage of the game. It’s just another factor which is indicative that #SAFC need to be out of L1. Burnley and Swansea shouldn’t be in a position to be poaching talent from a club like Sunderland. Villa swooping in for Neil is worrying — Adam David (@adamsarchive) January 16, 2022

@reluctantnicko has a decent source re. #safc, so I’m slightly concerned about these latest rumours re. Neil. If we sell now, are we not just saying we accept we’re a L1 club for the foreseeable future? — David Marjoram (@PlannerMarj) January 16, 2022

Dan Neil being linked with Aston Villa is a heck of a lot more plausible than him being linked with Burnley. Villa are upwardly mobile under Steven Gerrard, and are clearly loosening the purse strings as well. I really hope it’s just a rumour with no substance. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) January 16, 2022

Think we are going to lose dan Neil . Best for all parties am guessing would get a good price for him and then get him back on loan for rest of season ! #safc — Adam Baker (@Adam_baker1490) January 16, 2022