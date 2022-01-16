Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said contract talks are “ongoing” when asked about Gustavo Hamer’s contract situation.

Hamer, 24, has been a key player for the Sky Blues since joining from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2020.

His displays have made him one of the Championship’s standout midfielders and, as it stands, his contract with the Sky Blues expires at the end of next season.

Now, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has addressed the situation regarding talks over a new deal for Hamer.

As quoted by Coventry Live, Robins said that talks over new deals, specifically Hamer’s, are “ongoing”, adding that the club are working towards reaching fresh agreements.

Here’s what he had to say:

“That’s ongoing and doesn’t stop. So in that sense, yes.

“They are all valued and valued all the same in terms of what we give to them on a daily basis.

“At the end of the day all the talks are ongoing really. Nothing really stops, time doesn’t stop for anybody and we are working towards what we want to try to do. If anything happens we’ll let you know but, ultimately, everyone needs to know that those talks with people continue to happen all the time.

“Clearly it’s not on a continuous basis but they are happening, and anyone who thinks things should be happening, they should rest assured that they are happening, and if we have anything to add on that we will.

“Like I say, we are diligent in what we do and try to get things done to the best of our ability.”

Robins went on to discuss Hamer specifically, stating he wants to work with the midfielder for as long as possible given his potential.

In the meantime…

While work is going on off the pitch, the Sky Blues will be looking to put their recent struggles behind them on it.

Robins’ side went on a six-game winless streak over November and December, seeing them drop out of the play-off spots after their impressive start to the campaign.

However, they made a resounding return to winning ways on Saturday, defeating strugglers Peterborough United 4-1 away from home. Hamer thumped home a long-range strike to open the scoring before a brace from Matty Godden and an own-goal from Nathan Thompson secured a valuable three points for Coventry, rendering Jorge Grant’s tidy finish as a mere consolation.

The win leaves the Sky Blues in 9th place as it stands, five points away from the play-off spots.