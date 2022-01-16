Colchester United have completed the signing of midfielder Emyr Huws on a free transfer, it has been confirmed.

Huws, 28, was let go by Ipswich Town at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, freeing him to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

Now, after a spell out of the game, the midfielder has returned to action with League Two side Colchester United.

As confirmed on the club’s official website prior to their 2-0 loss to Barrow, Huws has joined the U’s on a short-term contract. The deal will run through until the end of the season, giving Hayden Mullins another option in the middle of the park.

Huws was named in Colchester’s matchday squad for the clash with Barrow too, although he remained an unused substitute as an own goal from Tom Dallison and a late strike from Josh Kay condemned the club to a fourth straight League Two loss.

Huws’ time at Portman Road

The former Manchester City and Swansea Cty youngster spent three-and-a-half years on the books with Ipswich Town.

He first joined on loan in January 2017 before making the move permanent in the summer. The Welsh midfielder saw his game time limited by injuries unfortunately, playing 55 times for the club across all competitions. In the process, he netted five goals and laid on four assists before departing at the end of his deal in the summer of 2020.

He has a good amount of Championship experience under his belt and possesses good technical ability, so it will be hoped that he can make an impact at Colchester in a bid to turn around their challenging season.