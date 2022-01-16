Derby County’s administrators have accepted a bid of £30,000 from Wigan Athletic for midfielder Graeme Shinnie, it has been reported.

The Rams remain in financial turmoil and have already lost Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock this month as EFL restrictions forbid them from bringing in new players and extending players’ contracts.

On Saturday, it emerged before Derby County’s courageous win over Sheffield United that a bid had been accepted for Scottish midfielder Graeme Shinnie.

Now, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has provided further insight into the situation.

Speaking on Twitter, Nixon revealed that the Derby administrators have accepted a bid of only £30,000 from Wigan Athletic. He added that the deal “should get done”.

Wigan. Shinnie bid is 30k. Derby admins accepted. Should get done. 30k??? 😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 16, 2022

Providing the move goes through, it would be one of the more shrewd and opportunistic deals of the transfer window. Shinnie has shown he is more than capable of playing in the Championship, becoming affectionately labelled as the Scottish Pirlo by the Pride Park faithful.

Shinnie’s time with Derby County

The 30-year-old midfielder became a standout player for Aberdeen before making the move down to England in the summer of 2019.

Across all competitions, Shinnie has played 93 times for Derby in his two-and-a-half years with the club. In the process, he has chipped in with six goals and five assists, operating mainly as a defensive midfielder.

This season has seen him play 21 times in the Championship, with his last outing coming in the 1-0 win over Blackpool in early December.