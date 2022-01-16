Charlton Athletic’s Chuks Aneke has expressed his delight after scoring a last-gasp equaliser against Cheltenham Town yesterday, as per the club’s Twitter account.

Charlton Athletic lured the attacker back to The Valley earlier this week from Championship side Birmingham City.

Aneke, 28, was thrown straight in by Johnnie Jackson yesterday and earned a late point for his side.

The Addicks looked like they were heading for another defeat but their new signing popped up in the 94th minute to send their travelling fans home with a point.

‘Delighted’…

Aneke spoke after the game and said (see tweet below):

💬 "It was my first game back – I wanted to make a mark and I feel like I've done that." Watch what @Chuks_Aneke had to say after netting on his second Addicks debut… 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGurv4 pic.twitter.com/JM5mOHyibm — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 16, 2022

“I’m delighted. Obviously it’s my first game back and I wanted to make a mark and I feel like I’ve done that today. It’s a hard fought point and we’ll take that, build on that and go on to the next game.”

Asked about his fitness, he said: “Yeah I felt good today. I felt strong. I always felt I had a goal in me to be honest, I felt like I had something in me today so yeah I’m going to build on it.”

Back at Charlton

Many Charlton fans were disappointed to see Aneke leave the club at the end of last season. His contract expired and he was snapped up by Birmingham on a free transfer to reunite with Lee Bowyer.

However, his time in the Midlands didn’t work out and he managed just two goals for the Blues.

Aneke was a hit with the Addicks last season and scored 16 goals in all competitions. He has started his second spell at the club in dream fashion and will be looking to build on yesterday against Fleetwood Town next weekend.

Current situation

Jackson’s side are winless in their last four games in the league and have slipped to 14th in the table.

They are now 13 points off the top six and their chances of getting into the play-offs this term are fading quick.