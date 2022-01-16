Blackpool loanee Tyreece John-Jules remains in talks with his parent club Arsenal over his future at Bloomfield Road, as detailed in a report by Lancashire Live.

Blackpool swooped to sign the youngster over the summer but he has struggled for game time since his move to the Championship.

John-Jules, 20, has made 11 appearances for the Tangerines during the first-half of this season but has failed to find the net.

He hasn’t featured for Neil Critchley’s side since mid-October and is in discussions with the Gunners over what happens next.

Blackpool situation

Blackpool have too many strikers ahead of John-Jules in the pecking order meaning they haven’t been able to give him opportunities over the past couple of months.

The Seasiders have preferred to play the likes of Keshi Anderson, Gary Madine and Shane Lavery. Furthermore, they have just signed attacker Jake Beesley from League Two side Rochdale which may push John-Jules even further out-of-favour.

Story so far

John-Jules spent time in the academy at Charlton Athletic before joining Arsenal in 2009. He has since risen up through the ranks of the Premier League giants but is yet to make a senior appearance.

Instead, the Gunners have loaned him out to both Lincoln City and Doncaster Rovers in League One in the past to get experience.

He impressed with the latter in the last campaign and scored five goals in 21 games to earn a move to Blackpool in late July.

However, his move to the North-West hasn’t worked out and he is talking to Arsenal about his situation.