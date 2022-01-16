Aberdeen are interested in Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, reports Alan Nixon.

Aberdeen are keen to lure the young centre-back to the Scottish Premiership.

Tucker, 21, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

The centre-back has been a key player for the Gills over the past few seasons but they run the risk of losing him now.

Journalist Nixon says he has emerged on the radar of the Dons this winter and has tweeted:

Aberdeen. Keen on centre half Jack Tucker at Gillingham. Free in summer. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 16, 2022

Story so far at Gillingham

Tucker joined his local side at the age of seven and has since risen up through the academy. He was a regular for the Kent club at various youth levels before making the step up into their first-team.

He was handed his senior debut in October 2017 in a league game against Portsmouth before officially turning professional a couple of months later when he signed his first contract.

The youngster had loan spells away from Priestfield at non-league duo Greenwich Borough and Hastings United in his early career to get some experience under his belt.

He has since established himself as one of Gillingham’s main assets and has made a total of 116 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with three goals.

What now?

The managerless Gills could potentially lose him for nothing if they can’t agree terms on a new deal or don’t cash in on him this month.

Aberdeen have become the latest club to enter the frame as they eye up potential recruits.