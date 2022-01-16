Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon says Kieron Morris won’t be leaving the club this month, as per the Wirral Globe (live blog, 15.01.21, 6.06).

Tranmere Rovers are not looking to offload the winger in this transfer window.

Morris, 27, has been a key player for the Whites during the first-half of this season.

He has made 26 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

‘Delighted to have him here’….

When asked if there was any truth in transfer speculation surrounding the attacker, Mellon said:

“None. Zero. Zilch. None. I don’t know where these come from.

“No nothing. We keep our good players here. We’re trying to build and not dismantle.

“I can tell you right here now. No, nothing. We’re delighted to have him here.”

Key player for Tranmere

Morris joined the Merseyside outfit in 2019 after impressing on loan from Walsall.

He helped them gain promotion to League One in his first year at the club so knows what it takes to get out of their current division.

The Hereford-born man has made a total of 141 appearances for the Prenton Park club to date, scoring 17 goals from the wing.

Current situation

Mellon’s men are flying in the league right now and picked up another three points yesterday with a 2-0 win over Rochdale.

Tranmere have the best defensive record in League Two and have conceded just 15 goals in their opening 25 games.

They are seven points behind Forest Green Rovers and five inside the automatic promotion places.

Next up is an away trip to Crawley Town, before taking on the table toppers in a huge game on the 29th January.

Morris is still expected to be a Tranmere player for then with Mellon quashing talk of a departure.