Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says they are looking to bring some players into the club this month, as per their official club website.

Swindon Town are keen to further bolster their ranks before the end of the transfer window.

The Robins have been dealt a blow with loan players Romoney Crichlow and Kaine Kesler-Hayden heading back to their respective parent clubs this winter.

This has left a couple of gaps to fill in their squad and they are working hard to add some new additions, despite being under the tight restraints of a transfer embargo.

‘Long days’…

Garner has said: “Myself and Ben Chorley are doing incredibly long days at the moment, working on trying to get players in and obviously we’re still under the restrictions of the embargo which makes it a little bit more complicated at times.”

“We’re working as hard as we possibly can and like the half a window we had previously, hopefully by the end of it we will be in a much better position and that’s when we need to be judging ourselves at the end of the window – have we strengthened the squad? Are we in a better place?”

Swindon’s business so far

Swindon have so far signed youngster Jake O’Brien on loan from Crystal Palace and he has since made a couple of appearances.

He moved to Selhurst Park last year having risen up through the youth ranks at Cork City.

Current situation

The Robins earned an impressive 3-1 win away at Port Vale yesterday with goals from Jonny Williams, Ben Gladwin and an own goal from Nathan Smith.

They are now 4th in the League Two table and are only a point behind 3rd place Northampton Town in the automatic promotion places.

Next up for the Wiltshire club is a home clash against Bristol Rovers, followed by an away trip to struggling Colchester United.

Garner says they are working on potential acquisitions behind the scenes to boost their promotion push.