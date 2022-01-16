Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says they may look to bring in a defender, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 away by Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

The Tractor Boys are currently 11th in the League One table and are eight points off the top six.

They are yet to make a signing in this January transfer window but could potentially bring a defender into the club before the end of the month.



‘Possibly’…

McKenna has said: “Janoi (Donacien) has been playing as the right centre-back and George (Edmundson), Luke (Woolfenden) and Cameron Burgess as well, so we’re not short of numbers as such.

“But it’s a position, in terms of profile and qualities, where we might look to add something in the next couple of weeks possibly.”

Story so far for McKenna at Ipswich

Ipswich chose the young Northern Irishman as their replacement for the experienced Paul Cook and he has started well to life at Portman Road, despite their loss to Bolton yesterday.

McKenna won his opening two games in charge of the Tractor Boys against Wycombe Wanderers and Gillingham respectively.

Next up are games against Accrington Stanley, AFC Wimbledon and Sheffield Wednesday to see them into February.

Ipswich were the busiest club over the summer transfer window and brought in 19 new faces. It took a while for all their signings to gel together which played a part in Cook’s downfall.

They have been patient in the window so far this month but McKenna has now hinted that they could look to bring in another defender over the next couple of weeks.

The East Anglian club sold Aristote Nsiala to fellow third tier side Fleetwood Town earlier this week.