Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill has reiterated the need to bring in more attacking signings, as per BBC Radio Humberside Sport.

Scunthorpe United were beaten 2-0 away to Exeter City yesterday.

The Iron remain in the relegation zone and are three points from safety.

They have swooped into the transfer market to land youngster Luke Matheson on loan from Wolves but want more additions.

‘Lacking quality’...

Hill has said: “We’re lacking quality, know-how and knowledge. As a recruitment team we know the players (we want) but unfortunately we can’t magic up the money or the players’ desire to come to Scunthorpe at this moment in time.”

He added: “We need players. I can’t beat up the players that I have, they’re honest.”

Striking additions needed

Scunthorpe sold Ryan Loft to fellow fourth tier side Bristol Rovers earlier in the window, whilst AFC Bournemouth recalled Jake Scrimshaw from his loan.

This has left a big void to fill in their squad with only Colchester United scoring less in the whole division so far this season.

Hill comments after the game yesterday suggest they are finding it hard as a club to bring in the players they need to give themselves the best chance of staying up, whether that be due to financial restrictions or geographical reasons.

What next?

Scunthorpe have back-to-back home games coming up next against Newport County and Bristol Rovers.

They then have Port Vale away as their last fixture before the January window closes.

It is a big couple of weeks ahead for the Iron, with Matheson and Blackburn Rovers loanee Sam Burns being their only two additions so far this winter.

Colchester have two games in-hand above them and they need to ensure the gap doesn’t increase too much.