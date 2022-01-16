Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is expected to return to Notts County tomorrow, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

Sunderland had to recall the youngster due to issues in their goalkeeping department.

However, the Magpies are hoping to have him back on Monday.

Patterson, 21, was on the bench yesterday for the Black Cats for their 1-1 draw away at Accrington Stanley.

‘Expecting him back on Monday’…

Notts County boss, Ian Burchnall, has said: “I am expecting him back on Monday. Sunderland played at the weekend and he was on the bench. We have to see how the goalkeepers return after Covid.



“We will have to check there is no problem there but I am very much hoping with us on Monday.”

Valuable first-team experience

Patterson was given the green light to leave the Stadium of Light on loan in September but has since returned to the North East on a couple of occasions.

He has been able to make 11 appearances for Notts County in all competitions to boost his development, conceding nine goals.

Patterson has risen up through the academy at Sunderland and has been a regular for their youth sides over recent years.

He was often seen on the bench for the Black Cats during the 2019/20 season before going on to make two first-team appearances in the cup last term.

The young stopper has since provided usual competition and back-up to their goalkeeping department when needed in this campaign as well.

Needs games

Patterson will want to be playing regular football and getting game time at Notts County will be beneficial to him if he is able to go back to the non-league outfit.

They are hoping to have him back tomorrow but time will tell whether Sunderland can sanction the move.