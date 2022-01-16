Sheffield United could move for Stoke City goalkeeper Frank Fielding if they lose Robin Olsen to Aston Villa this month, reports Alan Nixon.

Sheffield United signed Olsen on loan from Roma at the start of the season. But the Swedish international could be joining Aston Villa on loan this month, with Villa boss Steven Gerrard keen to add a shot-stopper to his ranks.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier in the week that there was an agreement in place for Olsen to terminate his Blades loan deal and join Villa. But the move depends on whether or not Sheffield United want to allow that to happen.

Aston Villa have an agreement on personal terms with Robin Olsen. Sheffield United have not decided yet whether to let him go or not. 🔴 #AVFC Olsen loan would eventually be terminated – and so he’d join Aston Villa on loan until end of the season. But it’s not full agreed yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

Should Olsen leave Bramall Lane this month then Paul Heckingbottom could turn to Stoke City goalkeeper Fielding, as per Nixon in The Sun on Sunday this morning (16.01.21, pg. 60).

The 33-year-old joined the Potters in the summer but is yet to make his debut for the club, having not made a league appearance since featuring once for Millwall during the 2019/20 campaign.

But the Blades face competition from Derby County for the signing. Nixon revealed earlier this week that Rams boss Wayne Rooney fancies Fielding after losing David Marshall to QPR.

Blades’ goalkeeper conundrum…

Olsen has missed the last few outings through injury and Wes Foderingham has stepped in between the sticks for Sheffield United.

He’s proved a reliable name in goal but he doesn’t seem favoured in the long run. Losing Olsen would leave Heckingbottom low on numbers in that particular department and so Fielding would be signed as a back-up.

But the Blades will eventually need to sign a no.1 who they can put in place for years to come. Aaron Ramsdale was that man but he’s now at Arsenal and doing well, which has subsequently left the Blades with something of a goalkeeper conundrum

Up next for them is a trip to Preston North End on Tuesday evening.