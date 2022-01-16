Ipswich Town and Luton Town are vying for the permanent signing of Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton, reports Alan Nixon.

Walton, 26, has spent the season so far on loan with Ipswich Town in League One.

He’s kept three clean sheets in 13 league outings for the club, but Brighton want Walton off their wage bill permanently this month.

Walton sees his Brighton contract expire in the summer and Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21, pg. 60) that both Ipswich and Luton Town want to sign the shot-stopper on a free this month.

Both sides are keen but Walton’s £13,000-a-week wages are ‘a snag’ as Nixon puts it, who goes on to write that Luton Town can obviously offer Walton Championship football, but that they may not be able to match whatever Ipswich Town can offer in terms of pay.

A turbulent year…

Walton has been in and out of headlines for the past 12 months or so now. He spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, featuring in all of Rovers’ 46 league matches but leaving with mixed reviews from fans.

He’s clearly not wanted by parent club Brighton who then shipped him out to Ipswich Town, where Walton has had to endure a lot of drama this season.

The club started the season with Paul Cook in charge but sacked him shortly before the end of last year – much to the surprise of Ipswich Town fans and players.

With his Brighton contract nearing its end, Walton looks to be closing in on a new and permanent home. It’ll give him a chance to settle down after a turbulent recent history, though which club might land him remains anyone’s guess.