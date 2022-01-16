Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton is wanted on loan by Barnsley and Blackpool this month, reports Alan Nixon.

Fulton, 27, has fallen well out of favour under Russell Martin at Swansea City this season. He’s featured just four times in the Championship and reports have suggested that the Swans are keen on offloading him in this month’s transfer window.

And now, Nixon has reported in The Sun on Sunday that Championship duo Barnsley and Blackpool are both looking into a deal to sign Fulton on loan this month, but that the Swans would rather sanction a permanent exit for the Scot.

Nixon then goes on to reveal that Blackpool could ‘push harder’ for Fulton in the coming week should they miss out on signing Cameron Brannagan from Oxford United.

Unfair treatment?

Fulton was a mainstay in the Swansea starting XI before Martin arrived in the summer. In Steve Cooper’s two seasons at the club, Fulton was one of the first names on the team sheet having racked up 81 Championship appearances over the course of the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

But he’s barely been given a chance this time round. A move looks to be in the offing for Fulton who will be raring to play some regular football, and a temporary move to either Barnsley or Blackpool could prove enticing.

Barnsley are struggling as it stands but Blackpool sit in the mid-table region, and so a move to the seaside could prove particular attractive.

But it could all depend on whether or not Swansea City will let him leave on loan – they want a permanent exit, but a loan with a view to buy could potentially work for all.