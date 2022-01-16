Sunderland are interested in Cardiff City defender Aden Flint, reports Alan Nixon.

Flint, 32, has featured 23 times in the Championship for strugglers Cardiff City this season, scoring four goals from defence.

His side currently sit in 20th place of the table after a 1-0 defeat at home to 10 man Blackburn Rovers yesterday, and they could yet lose a key player in Flint this month.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21, pg. 60) that Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is keen on Flint this month.

Getting the band back together…

Flint and Johnson were at Bristol City together. Flint arrived at Ashton Gate in 2013 and Johnson in 2016, with the arrival of the latter seemingly bringing the best out of the former.

At Bristol City, Flint proved himself to be one of the Championship’s best centre-halves – he’s a commanding and well-rounded defender with an eye for goal, having scored an impressive 37 league goals during his five-year stay at Ashton Gate.

Since leaving the Robins though, it’s been a difficult ride for Flint. He headed to Middlesbrough in 2018 before heading to Cardiff City the following season, spending part of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday where he managed just four league outings owing to injury.

This season, Cardiff City have certainly struggled and Flint could be one of many whose head would be turned by a potential way out this month.

For Sunderland, they’d be getting a hugely experience defender, and one who their manager knows very well.