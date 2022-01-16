Nottingham Forest are ready to make an improved bid for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, reports Alan Nixon.

Nottingham Forest have been busy so far in this month’s transfer window. Steve Cooper has brought in a number of fresh faces but one of those yet to arrive at the City Ground is Bowler.

The Blackpool man has been closely linked with Nottingham Forest who’ve already made several bids to sign him from Blackpool.

Those bids have of course been rejected. But Nixon has now revealed in The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21, pg. 60) that the Reds are set to make an improved offer.

Nixon says that Blackpool value Bowler at over £1million and that Forest’s previous bids have been heavily based around extras.

A rough road…

Bowler’s journey to the present day hasn’t been the easiest. He was at QPR as a youngster before Everton snapped him up, after he’d made just one Championship appearance for the R’s.

In four years at Goodison Park he’d fail to make his Premier League debut, with his most active career experience being a loan spell with Hull City during the 2019/20 season.

But since arriving at Blackpool, the 22-year-old has started to realise his earlier potential – although he’s scored just once in his 26 league outings this season, with three assists to add to that, he’s shown a lot of promise for Neil Critchley’s side.

He’s been a huge player for them this season and it’s unsurprising to see Forest so interest.

It seems like Cooper is determined to get his man, so it will likely come down to Critchley and the Blackpool officials, and whether they can afford to part ways with Bowler this month.