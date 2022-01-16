Sevilla are ‘ready to wait’ to sign Black burn Rovers and Chile star Ben Brereton Diaz, reports Alan Nixon.

Brereton Diaz has been the talk of the Championship this season. His rise from run of the mill Championship winger to standout Championship striker, via the Chile national side, has made this campaign a little more interesting. But Rovers risk losing him this month.

A host of teams have been linked with Brereton Diaz, including all of Brighton, Southampton, West Ham and Leeds United.

Recent reports have also linked Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But another Spanish side, Sevilla, have been linked with the Blackburn Rovers man throughout the campaign. Their links first emerged earlier on in the season and now Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21, pg. 60) that they’re prepared to wait to sign Brereton Diaz.

Sevilla were hoping to get Brereton Diaz on the cheap this month, so says Nixon, but Blackburn Rovers are now widely expected to trigger a one-year extension in the striker’s Ewood Park deal.

This coming summer then, we can expect Sevilla to make a move should Brereton Diaz still be a Blackburn player of course.

Roy of the Rovers…

All the talk at Blackburn Rovers at the minute is about Brereton Diaz. He’s rightfully gained a lot of fans and plaudits for his performances this season, which have accumulated 20 goals so far in the Championship.

But Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side, as a whole, should be all anyone is talking about – 3rd place in the table and not showing any signs of slowing down after a win away at Cardiff City yesterday.

They’ll obviously be keen to keep their star striker at Ewood Park until at least the summer.

They need him for this unexpected promotion bid and expect Mowbray to firmly shut down any talks of his potential exit this month – with Sevilla prepared to wait as well, it takes at least one horse out of the transfer race for the time being.

Up next for Blackburn Rovers is a trip to Hull City next week.