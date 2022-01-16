Wigan Athletic have joined League One rivals Sunderland in the race to sign Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts on loan this month.

Roberts, 24, remains out on loan with French side Troyes. But the Manchester City man has been strongly linked with a return to England this month, with Sunderland looking into a deal to sign the attacker.

The Black Cats have held talks with Manchester City over a possible loan deal for the former Fulham man. But now, Alan Nixon has revealed that Wigan Athletic want to sign Roberts too.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21, pg. 60) that Wigan Athletic and Sunderland are both vying to sign Roberts this month.

A blow for Sunderland…

Sunderland’s links to Roberts broke earlier in the month. It looked all but confirmed that Roberts would be terminating his loan with Troyes and subsequently joining Sunderland, with the Black Cats said to have been confident of securing the signing.

But more than a week has now passed without hearing anything else of Sunderland and Roberts, and now their League One promotion rivals Wigan Athletic could spoil the party.

Leam Richardson’s side currently sit in 4th place of the League One table. They’re two places and three points behind Sunderland who occupy 2nd place, but the Latics now have five games in hand on Lee Johnson’s Black Cats.

The remaining two weeks of this month will be crucial to both sides and whoever signs Roberts – if either of them manage to get a deal across the line – could have a much better chance of promotion.

He’s a hugely talented player with bags of experience for his age, and in League One he could really prevail.