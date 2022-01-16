Aston Villa are ‘ready to fight’ for the signing of Sunderland youngster Dan Neil, reports Alan Nixon.

Neil has been a shining light this season – two goals and seven assists in 26 League One outings, landing him the League One Young Player of the Month award for December in the process.

It’s been a breakthrough campaign for the Englishman. Recent reports though have suggested that Burnley are looking at the central midfielder, though it seems like their attention has now turned to signing a striker.

And now, a fresh report from Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21, pg. 60) has revealed that Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is very keen on Neil.

Nixon writes how Villa’s scouts are ‘raving’ about Neil, with the club seeing the potential signing of Neil as more of a long-term project.

Will Sunderland budge?

Burnley were said to be weighing up a £3million bid for Neil last month. It’s a relatively low number, but Sunderland have sold talented players for similar fees in recent years and so the reports left Black Cats fans somewhat on edge.

With Aston Villa now looking into a deal, Sunderland fans will surely be weary once again.

Gerrard’s side have become no strangers to splashing out the cash in transfer windows having brought in both Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho this month.

Given Sunderland’s promotion bid, it seems unlikely that Johnson would want to entertain the idea of selling one of his star players in Neil midway through the campaign, but it could be the board’s decision to make.

It could be a nervy final two weeks of the window for Sunderland, who are next in action at home to Portsmouth next weekend.