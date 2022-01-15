Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town are both taking a look at in-form Stourbridge striker Montel Gibson, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Gibson, 24, has been in fine form for non-league side Stourbridge this season.

The Englishman has scored 19 goals in all competitions for the club and now, League Two sides Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town are looking into a permanent deal for Gibson this month, The72 has learned.

Career to date…

Gibson got his first-team breakthrough with Notts County in 2016. He featured a handful of times for the club before moving into the non-league, making a name for himself as a prolific centre-forward with the likes of Ilkeston Town and Halesowen Town.

He got another chance in the Football League when Grimsby Town signed him ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Gibson featured 19 times in League Two last season and scored two goals before joining Stourbridge on loan, eventually making his move permanent.

And after rediscovering his goal-scoring touch this season, Gibson is now attracting interest from Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town side who sit in 7th place of the table after a resurgent run of form.

With 32 league goals in their opening 24 fixtures though, Clough could well do with another striker this month, and Gibson could be a shrewd addition to his squad.

The same can certainly be said for Oldham Athletic who sit bottom of the League Two table and four points adrift, having claimed just 18 points so far this season.