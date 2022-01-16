Cardiff City are not having the best of seasons so far in the Sky Bet Championship. Ahead of yesterday’s home game against Blackburn Rovers, the Bluebirds sat 20th in the table.

And Cardiff City ended up with another loss yesterday after Joe Rothwell’s early goal proved to be decisive and worth all three points for Rovers.

This loss left them just four points above the drop zone in the Championship – a dangerous position to be in as the season develops.

One hope for teams like the Bluebirds is that January presents them with a chance to make adjustments through the transfer market. Cardiff have taken advantage of that and one player through the doors has been Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh.

The 20-year-old is a player regarded as one for the future by some at Elland Road – he has made five appearances for the Whites’ senior squad this season.

The youngster went straight into the Cardiff side for this afternoon’s loss at home to Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side.

He lasted 78 minutes of his debut before being brought off and replaced by Rubin Colwell. His performance during his time on the pitch caught the eye, and here are some comments from Bluebirds fans on what they saw from him:

Giles on the left and Drameh on the right. My god imagine it — Nath🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@NathCcfc) January 15, 2022

Drameh is top top quality, gonna be great for us — Dan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DanCCFC_) January 15, 2022

Superb performance so far @CardiffCityFC, best I've seen us play for a while. Drameh has been superb, finally looks like we have a proper wing back who suits the system Morison is trying to play. Can't believe we're 1-0 down. #CCFC — Rhys Spencer (@RSpencer100) January 15, 2022

i know it’s only 1 half but drameh is quality — Tommy (@tommy_ccfc) January 15, 2022

Drameh looks class, Ng had a great game on the left too, can see we’ve made improvements, just frustrating we can’t fucking score — Gemma Morgan (@gemmorgan_) January 15, 2022

This tweet is for @KianWheeldon. Drameh is quality👏🏻 — KH🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@kon_ccfc) January 15, 2022

The same old story again. Good performance, very little attacking threat, picked off by a sharper opponent, and Blackburn were poor today. Lots of positives and lingering failings. Nelson excellent, Ng covered loads of ground and Drameh looked bright, but yet another defeat — Scott Johnson (@roathboy) January 15, 2022