Cardiff City are not having the best of seasons so far in the Sky Bet Championship. Ahead of yesterday’s home game against Blackburn Rovers, the Bluebirds sat 20th in the table.

And Cardiff City ended up with another loss yesterday after Joe Rothwell’s early goal proved to be decisive and worth all three points for Rovers.

This loss left them just four points above the drop zone in the Championship – a dangerous position to be in as the season develops.

One hope for teams like the Bluebirds is that January presents them with a chance to make adjustments through the transfer market. Cardiff have taken advantage of that and one player through the doors has been Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh.

The 20-year-old is a player regarded as one for the future by some at Elland Road – he has made five appearances for the Whites’ senior squad this season.

The youngster went straight into the Cardiff side for this afternoon’s loss at home to Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side.

He lasted 78 minutes of his debut before being brought off and replaced by Rubin Colwell. His performance during his time on the pitch caught the eye, and here are some comments from Bluebirds fans on what they saw from him:

 