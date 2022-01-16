Bradford City have struggled to find the consistency that many expected of them this season.

A mixed bag of results saw the Bantams enter their home game against Salford City with just one win in their last six games.

It was a game marked down by some as a hard one, the Lancashire side sitting three places above them in 11th ahead of kick-off.

The first half saw City head into the break 1-0 down after Thomas-Asante Brandon’s sixth goal of the campaign. Salford lost him soon afterwards following a straight red card for a foul in front of the referee.

With a one-man advantage, Bradford started the second 45 minutes with more vigour. They were soon level after forcing Ryan Watson to concede past his own keeper.

The game looked to be heading towards a 1-1 draw only for dogged determination from the Bantams that saw Paudie O’Connor snatch a late winner.

Many of the plaudits after the game from fans were aimed at loanee Jamie Walker. Walker was making his full debut for the Bantams after arriving on loan from SPL side Hearts.

He’s been at Hearts since returning there in July 2019 following a spell in English football with Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United.

His display against Salford City was one that drew many comments from City fans – here are some of those comments for the former Scotland Under-21 international.

 