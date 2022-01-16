Bradford City have struggled to find the consistency that many expected of them this season.

A mixed bag of results saw the Bantams enter their home game against Salford City with just one win in their last six games.

It was a game marked down by some as a hard one, the Lancashire side sitting three places above them in 11th ahead of kick-off.

The first half saw City head into the break 1-0 down after Thomas-Asante Brandon’s sixth goal of the campaign. Salford lost him soon afterwards following a straight red card for a foul in front of the referee.

With a one-man advantage, Bradford started the second 45 minutes with more vigour. They were soon level after forcing Ryan Watson to concede past his own keeper.

The game looked to be heading towards a 1-1 draw only for dogged determination from the Bantams that saw Paudie O’Connor snatch a late winner.

Many of the plaudits after the game from fans were aimed at loanee Jamie Walker. Walker was making his full debut for the Bantams after arriving on loan from SPL side Hearts.

He’s been at Hearts since returning there in July 2019 following a spell in English football with Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United.

His display against Salford City was one that drew many comments from City fans – here are some of those comments for the former Scotland Under-21 international.

Take a bow Jamie walker, what a performance. #bcafc — Curtis Fisher (@Cxrtxs9) January 15, 2022

Brilliant debut performance from Jamie Walker, looks a cut above and could be a real difference maker in this squad! Not easy to try and break down 10 men sometimes but we never gave up and got our rewards.. roll on Rochdale now let’s put a good run together! #BCAFC — Josh_🔱 (@Jel_Bcafc) January 15, 2022

Jamie Walker, absolute class today and exactly what we've been missing! Really hope he carries on this form and we sign him permanently #bcafc — Ⓛⓘⓐⓜ⚽️ (@MrLBPrimary) January 15, 2022

Jamie walker looked head and shoulders above everyone else today #bcafc — ً (@maxlomas_) January 15, 2022

Amazing performance by Jamie Walker, hopefully we see more of that come end of the season! #bcafc — Morgan Webster (@MorgiLFW) January 15, 2022

Remember Rangers being linked with Jamie walker a few year ago and dont know why he never kicked on but he has ended up at Bradford city and baring injuries he is going to stroll this 6 months, what a player — Danny ward (@danny_ddw) January 15, 2022

Appreciation Tweet: Jamie Walker! Outstanding… top, top high level player. Looks so promising #bcafc — Arranj (AJW) (@arranjyoutube) January 15, 2022

Can’t remember the last time we saw a debut as good as Jamie Walker’s today. Looks a complete footballer who always has time but makes the right pass quickly. #bcafc — Ben Cunliffe (@bencunliffe14) January 15, 2022

Jamie Walker, incredible signing #bcafc — 𝐸𝓁𝒾𝓈𝑒 𝒩𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝑒 🦋 (@misselisehartt) January 15, 2022