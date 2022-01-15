Sheffield Wednesday beat Plymouth Argyle 4-2 in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday started today in 9th place of the League One table, hosting a Plymouth Argyle side who began the day in 7th.

Darren Moore’s side had lost their previous two before today and the pressure was on the Owls boss to give fans a performance.

And his side did just that – they went into half-time two goals to the good after Samba Sow and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing both scored.

Adam Randell got Plymouth back into the game with a goal after half-time. Sam Hutchinson then restored the Owls’ two-goal lead before Marvin Johnson’s own goal gave Plymouth another lifeline.

But Josh Windass scored Wednesday’s fourth with five minutes to play, securing an emphatic and deserved 4-2 win.

There were some strong performances from Moore’s men today, but none stood out as much as Massimo Luongo – the midfielder has been immense since returning from injury and proved himself to be a key player.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say about the 29-year-old’s performance today:

Luongo is a massive influence on this team,Mendez-Laing & sow deserve their goals! Keep it up Wednesday #swfc — Rich Scott (@sctty123) January 15, 2022

Luongo is an absolute Rolls Royce of a player. Massive difference. But also great to have Hutch back, bringing some calm to that back 3. #swfc — New York Owls (@NewYorkOwls) January 15, 2022

So far so good, need the exact same in the second half, luongo pinging balls around like pirlo in midfield #swfc — Kieran Hukin (@swfcmunch) January 15, 2022

Massimo Luongo is such a good player. That's it. #swfc — WarOfTheMonsterTruck (@SheffWedWOTMT) January 15, 2022

Luongo different class 👏 #swfc — Alex Croft (@acroftie) January 15, 2022