Nottingham Forest won 1-0 away at Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest headed down to The Den this afternoon, to face a Millwall side who’d won just two of their previous eight in the league.

Steve Cooper’s side had experienced some inconsistent form of late too. But after an impressive FA Cup win over Arsenal in midweek they looked to have their confidence back.

It looked as though Forest wouldn’t find a way past a resilient Millwall side today. But Grabban, after scoring a late winner v Arsenal in midweek, scored another late winner today.

It was a difficult day for Nottingham Forest away at The Den, but on loan striker Keinan Davis impressed a lot of Reds fans – he started up front alongside Grabban and proved a strong and reliable outlet throughout.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say online about the 23-year-old’s performance:

On the positives…. Davies does look good…. #nffc — JWJW (@TheJWJW) January 15, 2022

Davis is the one bright spark for us so far, his hold up play is superb! #NFFC — Jack Hamilton (@JackHamilton123) January 15, 2022

Much better last 5-10 mins, Davis is clearly very good at allowing other players feed off him, I do think we need him more central though #nffc — Josh Goodwin (@JoshAgoodwin) January 15, 2022

Get Davis on the ball as much as possible. He’s immense #nffc — NFFC (@stonbank) January 15, 2022

Really hope Davis gets a goal been our best player that half #NFFC — SouthWestRed (@red_till_death) January 15, 2022

Keinan Davis looks to be pretty effective. Very strong on the ball. #nffc — WienerSchnitzel 💙 (@Schnitzel1972) January 15, 2022