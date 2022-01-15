Derby County won 2-0 at home to Sheffield Unite in the Championship this afternoon.

It’s been another strenuous week for Derby County, placed under a fresh transfer embargo and having seen a key player in Phil Jagielka depart.

But Wayne Rooney’s side started brightly against Sheffield United this afternoon. Pride Park was full to the brim and after a cagey first half, the Rams would take the lead.

Tom Lawrence has been Derby’s main attacking threat all season and he scored a quickfire brace in the second half today, taking both his goals well.

It capped a fighting performance from him and his side, who move off the bottom of the table with their fourth win in five Championship outings.

See what these Derby County fans had to say online about Lawrence’s performance this afternoon:

To all the Lawrence haters, that’s why he plays when he’s available. A match winner. #dcfc #dcfcfans — DCFCtalk (@DcFcTalk) January 15, 2022

Tom Lawrence playing his heart out, what a goal. 2-0! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Adam (@wearederby84) January 15, 2022

I much prefer those ball at feet skinning defenders goals to thumps from 30 yards and for me that’s the best goal Tom Lawrence has ever scored for us. #DCFC — David ‘Rutger’ Walton (@ramsfan0285) January 15, 2022

Ronaldinho was the Brazilian Tom Lawrence .. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Simon Whetton (@_Simon91_) January 15, 2022

That’s just added 50 million to Tom Lawrence’s value 😀 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Chris Summers (@ramslad_chris) January 15, 2022

Messi has posters of Lawrence in his bedroom, what a goal! #dcfc — Dan Summers (@Dan_Summers23) January 15, 2022