Bournemouth lost 3-2 away at Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

League leaders Bournemouth returned to Championship action today, heading to Kenilworth Road to face a Luton Town side who started the day in 16th place of the table.

Both sides have experienced inconsistent form in recent weeks. Scott Parker’s Bournemouth had returned to winning ways with back-to-back wins before today but found themselves two goals down at half-time.

A Lloyd Kelly own goal got Luton in front, with Allan Campbell doubling their lead before the break.

Emiliano Marcondes pulled one back for the Cherries soon after half-time and would eventually score an equalising goal through second-half substitute Morgan Rogers, but Luton kept on pressing and found a deserved winner through Kal Naismith in injury time.

It was a disappointing performance from Bournemouth today, and many fans felt that midfielder Lewis Cook struggled – the 24-year-old made just his 10th league appearance of the campaign since returning from injury.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on Twitter about Cook’s performance this afternoon:

Travers having a good game kelly

Stacey and lewis cook shocking — Afcbmatt237 (@afcbmatt237) January 15, 2022

Morgan Rogers getting into a position you'll never see Lewis Cook. #afcb — Mike Brannan 🍒 (@hithisiswes) January 15, 2022

Lerma/Cook is not working… buildup play way to slow, this is shocking stuff #afcb — Jason Keets (@JasonKeets) January 15, 2022

We’ve got a lot of talented central midfielders and out of all of them Lewis Cook would be my last pick. Not sure why he starts every week #afcb — Neil Dawson (@neilderek69) January 15, 2022

I’d get Pearson on to break up their flow and take Cook off, his passing and general control is poor. Not sure Anthony & Marcondes offering much tbh. We miss Billing so much. #afcb — RVH cherry (@doowekim) January 15, 2022

Seen enough bring Gavin on for Lewis cook he isn’t having a good game ! #afcb — Morgan Scott 💡🍒 (@MorganScottUK) January 15, 2022