QPR youngster Kai Woollard-Innocent has departed the club on loan, joining National League South side Dartford.

Woollard-Innocent, 21, has headed out on loan for the third time as he looks to pick up more senior experience away from QPR.

The young full-back has spent time out on a temporary basis with non-league sides Stratford Town and Eastbourne Borough previously, getting some first-team action alongside his appearances for QPR’s youth sides.

Woollard-Innocent could make his debut for the club as soon as today (Saturday). The R’s starlet has been registered in time to face Weymouth in the FA Trophy.

He will remain with the National League South outfit until the end of February, so it will be hoped that this latest loan spell will help him continue his development.

In the meantime…

While academy talent Woollard-Innocent picks up experience out on loan, Mark Warburton’s first-team will be looking to maintain their push for a play-off spot.

QPR currently sit in 5th spot, winning their last two Championship games. Rangers have defeated Bristol City and Birmingham City in back-to-back games to bounce back from a run of two consecutive defeats against Stoke City and Bournemouth.

Next up is West Brom, who sit directly above them in 4th place in the Championship. A win will see QPR overtake their opponents and jump into 4th place. Three points could see them stretch their gap to 7th place to as much as five points, so it will be hoped that they can get the job done against a faltering West Brom side.