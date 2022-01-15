Millwall have recalled defender Hayden Muller from his loan spell at St Johnstone, it has been confirmed.

Muller linked up with the Scottish Premiership side in the summer in a bid to pick up senior game time away from Millwall.

The 19-year-old made eight appearances for Callum Davidson’s side across all competitions, finding himself in the starting XI in the early stages of the campaign before falling out of favour as the season progressed.

Now, Millwall have moved to bring Muller back to The Den early, terminating his loan spell with St Johnstone.

The club’s decision to recall Muller was confirmed by St Johnstone on Twitter on Saturday.

🆕 | The club can confirm that Hayden Muller has returned to @MillwallFC Everyone at Saints wishes Hayden all the best for the future! 🙌#SJFC pic.twitter.com/kGwlx5iuvH — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 15, 2022

What now for Muller?

It remains to be seen what Millwall look to do with Muller after his first loan spell away from The Den didn’t go quite as planned.

The young defender has been a regular in the Lions’ youth sides and has made four appearances for the senior side, but it could be best for Muller to head out on a new loan if Rowett isn’t going to bring him into the first-team fray just yet.

The likes of Alex Mitchell and Tyler Burey have both made good impressions while out on loan in League Two this season but injuries and COVID cases have meant Millwall have had to call on some of their younger players in order to fulfil their fixtures.

Up next for Millwall is Nottingham Forest, who they will overtake in the league with a win.