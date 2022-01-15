Blackburn Rovers won 1-0 away at Cardiff City in the Championship this afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers headed to Wales to face Cardiff City this afternoon, with Tony Mowbray’s side having started the day in 3rd pace of the Championship table.

Cardiff meanwhile began the day in 20th after what’s been a tough season so far for Steve Morison’s side.

And it was the visiting Rovers who took the lead in the first half thanks to Joe Rothwell’s third league goal of the campaign.

The second half was cagey, made more so after Ryan Nyambe’s sending off on 76 minutes. But Rovers held on for the win, going joint top with leaders Bournemouth after their defeat at Luton Town.

Blackburn undoubtedly struggled this afternoon, but Rothwell was a shining light – he took his goal superbly and proved to be Rovers’ main attacking threat throughout.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say online about the 27-year-old’s performance today:

First half summary: Rothwell excellent.

The rest bang average.

But we are 1-0 up. I’ll take that. #rovers — Russell Prescott (@RussPr) January 15, 2022

Lovely finish this from Rothwell… Really stepped his game up this season! #Rovers https://t.co/2M9sl5SGlC — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) January 15, 2022

Great finish Joe Rothwell. Sublime#Rovers — Mark Whittle (@MarkWhittle1) January 15, 2022

Oh Joe Rothwell a moment of pure class!! Pay him what he wants Rovers! 🔥🔵⚪️ — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) January 15, 2022