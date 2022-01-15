Bristol Rovers have loaned out defender Jamie Egan to Hereford, as announced by the Bulls’ official club website.

Bristol Rovers have given the youngster the green light to head out the exit door on loan.

Egan, 18, is leaving the Memorial Ground for the first time in his career to date to get some first-team football under his belt.

He has moved into the National League North on an initial one-month deal and will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt over the next four weeks.

Career to date

Egan started out in Ireland and played for Dublin-based St. Kevin’s Boys, who have been the home to the likes of Jeff Hendrick, Damien Duff and Dara O’Shea in the past.

He then had a spell in the Cabo Academy before signing for Bristol Rovers in August 2020.

The centre-back has since been a regular for the Gas at youth levels but is still waiting to make his senior debut for Joey Barton’s side.

New move for the Bristol Rovers young gun

Hereford have boosted their ranks by luring Egan as one of three new signings to Edgar Street today along with Justice Campbell and Sam Fitzgerald.

Egan could make his debut for his new club this afternoon away at Gateshead.

He joins a few Bristol Rovers players who are out on loan at the moment, with Tom Mehew at Swindon Supermarine, Ben Liddle at Queen of the South and Lucas Tomlinson at Gloucester City.

The Gas are in action today at home to Hartlepool United.