Millwall have received a loan offer from Bolton Wanderers for out of favour striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, it has emerged.

Bodvarsson, 29, is way down the pecking order at Millwall.

The Icelandic striker has made only one appearance this season, coming on off the bench to feature in the Lions’ Carabao Cup win over Cambridge United back in August.

Now, as per London News Online, Bodvarsson is wanted elsewhere.

League One side Bolton Wanderers have reportedly made an offer to sign the striker on loan this month. However, they aren’t the only side said to be keen, with another unnamed third-tier side reported to be showing an interest in the out of favour striker.

Although Bodvarsson has seen limited game time under Gary Rowett’s management, Bodvarrson managed 16 goals in 56 games while on the books with Reading, also spending time with Wolves since coming over to England in August 2016.

Bolton’s options at the top of the pitch

Wanderers have already bolstered their attacking options this month, bringing in Dion Charles from League One rivals Accrington Stanley.

However, they could do with another option up top. Eoin Doyle’s departure means the aforementioned Charles, Amadou Bakayoko and Nathan Delfouneso are the only senior strikers on the books at Bolton.

A deal for Bodvarsson would bring further competition and cover to Ian Evatt’s ranks. Not only that, but he should be hungry to make an impression after being frozen out by Millwall over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.