Coventry City are the favourites to sign Swansea City man Jake Bidwell, who is said to be nearing a move away from the Welsh club.

Bidwell, 28, has been linked with a move away from Swansea City this month.

Birmingham City were said to be keen on a deal for the former QPR and Brentford man earlier this month. However, it has now been reported by BBC Sport that Coventry City are poised to strike a deal for the left-sided ace.

The report states that Bidwell is closing in on a move away from the Swansea.com Stadium, with Mark Robins’ Sky Blues the favourites for a deal.

It is added that, with Bidwell’s deal expiring at the end of the season, Swansea won’t be demanding a transfer fee for his services, giving Coventry the chance to swoop in for the defender in a bargain deal.

Championship pedigree…

Given just how experienced Bidwell is in the Championship, he will be a good January addition for Coventry City.

The Southport-born ace is a product of Everton’s youth academy but made a name for himself with Brentford, spending time on loan with the Bees before joining permanently in the summer of 2013. Across all competitions, Bidwell played 211 times for Brentford before, eventually leaving in 2016 to join QPR.

Bidwell spent three years on the books with the R’s. In that time, he made 130 appearances, chipping in with four goals and 12 assists.

He has been with Swansea for two-and-a-half years now, playing in 105 games across all competitions. Overall, he has played over 300 Championship games and now, a move to Coventry City looks a possibility.