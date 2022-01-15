Hull City are interested in Ajax striker Danilo, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City are being linked with a surprise move for the Brazilian attacker in this transfer window.

Danilo, 22, spent last season on loan at FC Twente and scored 17 goals in 34 games in all competitions for the Eredivisie side.

He has since returned to Ajax and has fired four goals in 10 matches for the Dutch giants during the first-half of this season.

The Brazil Under-23 international has now emerged on the radar of the Tigers, according to journalist Sabuncuoglu who has tweeted:

ÖZEL | Hull City, Ajax forması giyen Danilo'yu istiyor. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 15, 2022

Hull need a striker

Hull sold Josh Magennis to League One side Wigan Athletic earlier this week and need to find a replacement.

Their only senior options up top are currently Tom Eaves and Tyler Smith, who have both scored just a single goal each so far in this campaign.

The Tigers are yet to make a signing this winter but are looking to bolster their ranks with Grant McCann said to be working on some deals.

Danilo’s story so far

Danilo is from Sao Paulo and started his career with spells in his native country as a youngster at Corinthians and Santos before Ajax came calling in 2017.

He has been a regular for their B team Jong Ajax over the past few years and has bagged 29 goals in 49 matches at that level.

The attacker proved his worth during his prolific spell at Twente last term and has since proven to be a useful squad player for Erik ten Hag’s side.

However, Hull are being linked now and could try and lure him to England.