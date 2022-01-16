Blackburn Rovers hotshot Ben Brereton Diaz is being tracked by Premier League side West Ham United, according to reports.

Brereton Diaz’s meteoric rise has been nothing short of astounding, becoming a firm favourite among Chilean supporters and hitting the form of his life for Blackburn Rovers.

The striker has managed a stunning 20 goals in 25 Championship games this season, helping fire Rovers to 3rd place in the league.

Unsurprisingly, Brereton Diaz’s form has seen him attract interest from elsewhere, with West Ham United the latest side said keen.

As per the Evening Standard, David Moyes’ side are keeping tabs on Brereton Diaz as the Scot eyes potential additions at the London Stadium.

Who else has been linked?

Brereton Diaz isn’t only attracting interest from Premier League clubs, though both Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United The (Sunday Mirror, 02.01.22) have been mentioned as potential suitors.

Earlier this month, reports from Spain claimed La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are both keeping tabs on Brereton Diaz.

A must-keep player…

Given just how important Brereton Diaz has been this season, Blackburn must do all they can to fend off interest in the striker this month.

They hold a 12-month extension option in his contract so they aren’t at risk of losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

Keeping the Chilean favourite is essential for their bid to win a shock promotion to the Premier League. If Blackburn are to win promotion this season, they will need to keep Brereton Diaz on board.