Fleetwood Town have completed the loan signing of MK Dons defender Zak Jules, it has been confirmed.

Former Reading youngster Jules has come in to bolster Stephen Crainey’s defensive ranks at Fleetwood Town.

The center-back will spend the rest of the season at Highbury Stadium after the Cod Army agreed a loan deal with MK Dons, giving the 24-year-old the chance to pick up regular game time away from Stadium:MK.

Fleetwood have had limited options to pick from at the heart of defence for much of this season. However, with Jules’ arrival and the signing of Ipswich Town man Toto Nsiala, Crainey has more players to pick from at centre-back.

The duo join Darnell Johnson, Harrison Holgate and Tom Clarke as options at centre-back.

Fleetwood weren’t the only side interested in Jules either. We exclusively revealed here on The72 that League One rivals Cheltenham Town were alongside Town in looking at Jules, but it’s Crainey who has managed to secure his services.

Limited action under Manning

Jules’ loan move comes after a lack of consistent game time with MK Dons.

He was brought in by Russell Martin but since his departure for Swansea, Jules has dropped down the pecking order at MK. So far this season, the former Shrewsbury Town and Walsall man has played only 12 times across all competitions.

The Scot’s last League One outing came as a substitute in MK Dons’ 4-1 win over Crewe Alexandra back in October, so he will be determined to make good on his chance to impress with Fleetwood.