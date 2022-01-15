Blackburn Rovers centre-back Hayden Carter has joined Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season, it has been confirmed.

Carter was in and around Blackburn’s first-team in the early stages of the season but has seen game time limited in recent months.

The 22-year-old has played 10 times for Rovers across all competitions this campaign but now, it has been confirmed that he will spend the rest of the season with League One outfit Portsmouth.

As confirmed on Pompey’s official club website, Carter has made the move to Fratton Park.

The Blackburn Rovers man comes in to bolster Danny Cowley’s ranks, with defensive options limited at Portsmouth. The likes of Connor Ogilvie, Shaun Williams, Kieran Freeman and Lee Brown have had to deputise in Cowley’s back three at times, so Carter’s arrival will hopefully free them to return to their more natural roles.

Carter’s League One experience

As well as notching up 13 appearances for Blackburn’s senior side, Carter also picked up first-team experience out on loan with Burton Albion.

He linked up with the Brewers for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, making a strong impression in the process. Across all competitions, he managed four goals in 24 games, earning praise for his strong displays at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Rovers defender played a big role in Burton’s charge to safety last season, so it will be hoped that he can flourish in League One again as Portsmouth look to mount a serious push for promotion this campaign.