Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed he eyed up left-sided ace Josh Earl as a transfer target during his time as Plymouth Argyle boss.

Earl, 22, has been a mainstay in the Preston North End side this season.

He has maintained his place in the starting XI under Ryan Lowe’s management too, nailing down a spot in the side after spending time on loan with Burton Albion during the 2020/21 campaign.

Now, speaking on Earl, Lowe has admitted he eyed the Preston man as a transfer target during his time in charge of Plymouth Argyle.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Lilywhites boss confirmed his previous interest while heaping praise on Earl for his recent displays. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Josh has been fantastic.

“I enquired about Josh when I was Plymouth Argyle manager for a left-sided centre-back. He ended up going to Burton Albion and didn’t really play.

“He has been playing for a while (here) and is doing a fantastic job – he’s coping on a daily basis with one-to-one coaching on what I want from him.”

Lowe’s options on the left-hand side

The Preston North End manager went on to admit that the club could do with adding another option at left wing-back this month. Greg Cunningham is capable of playing in the role, but Lowe states that he would be interested in adding a “speedy one” on the left-hand side as well.

For now though, it seems as though Earl will be his go-to man on the left.

He has spent much of his career in a more defensive role as either a left-back or left-sided centre-back, so operating as a wing-back means Earl is much more attacking than he has been previously. Another option at left wing-back would mean that Earl could drop back into a more defensive role once again, with Lowe admitted a quicker option would be nice.