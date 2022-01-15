Hull City boss Grant McCann wants to keep George Honeyman for the next ‘three or four’ years.

Hull City are keen to tie down their key midfielder to a new deal.

Honeyman, 27, has been an influential player in the middle of the park for the Tigers over the past few seasons.

His contract at the MKM Stadium expires at the end of the current campaign but the club do hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months this summer.

‘Three or four years’…

BBC Radio Humberside Sport have spoken to McCann ahead of Hull’s game against Stoke City on Sunday and he has signalled his desire to strike a deal with Honeyman (see tweet below):

LISTEN: Hull City head coach Grant McCann confirms to @mattdeanbbc that they’re offering George Honeyman a new contract. He also talks about Josh Magennis’ exit and holding talks with a Premier League striker ⬇️#hcafc https://t.co/1Eh4tNXk6p — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) January 14, 2022

The Tigers’ boss said: “George is obviously influential to everything we do. I’ve spoken to George, I’d love to keep him here for the next three or four years. I think he’s an outstanding footballer, and more importantly an outstanding man.”

Hull story so far

Honeyman moved to the East Yorkshire side in 2019 from his boyhood club Sunderland but couldn’t prevent them from relegation from the second tier in his first season.

However, he played a key role in Hull’s promotion from League One last term and has since adapted well to the step back up a division.

He has made 105 appearances for the Tigers over the past two-and-a-half years and has chipped in with nine goals and 20 assists.

What next?

McCann’s side are back in action tomorrow against Stoke and will be looking to bounce back from their back-to-back league defeats.

They are currently 19th in the league table and are four points above the relegation zone going into this weekend’s batch of fixtures.