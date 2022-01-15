Swansea City are readying a new bid for MK Dons’ star centre-back Harry Darling, it has emerged.

Darling, 22, has emerged as a key player for MK Dons since joining from Cambridge United in last year’s January transfer window.

The centre-back played an important role under Russell Martin’s management at Stadium:MK and after Martin’s move to Swansea City, it has been claimed that Darling is a target for the Championship club.

Now, Football Insider has claimed that Swansea have already seen offers for the Cambridge-born centre-back and are now lining up a return bid.

It is added that the League One side are hoping to receive £2m for Darling as Swansea look to strike a deal.

A wise move?

Given that Darling has already played under Martin’s management, it would be a good move for both Swansea and the player himself.

Former Norwich City defender Martin is determined to successfully implement his possession-based style of play, something he did successfully while at MK Dons with the help of Darling. Darling knows full well what would be expected of him, which could help him settle in quickly and kick on at the Swansea.com Stadium.

In need of reinforcements

Regardless of whether or not Martin plans to deploy a back three or a back four, he needs to bolster his options at centre-back this month.

Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Rhys Williams (on loan), Brandon Cooper and Joel Latibeaudiere can all play at centre-back, though the latter has played as a wing-back more often than not. Kyle Naughton has spent much of this season at the heart of defence too, while Flynn Downes has featured there too despite his natural role being in midfield.

A deal for Darling would mean other players wouldn’t have to play out of position to fill in and he’s already suited to the possession-based system.